Musician María Elena Ríos has accused Marvel star Tenoch Huerta of sexual assault.

“Why am I late in talking about it? Because I have a process. Why didn’t I report?” the saxophonist wrote on Sunday, June 11, in Spanish via Twitter. “Because I was afraid that this would happen: people who refuse to believe that a SUPER HERO is an abuser, manipulator and sexual predator. Yes, you @TenochHuerta abuse because you know you have power.”

Ríos went on to explain that it was “very difficult” for her to come forward to speak out against “emotional abuse and abuse of power” and referred to Huerta, 42, as a “sexual predator” who is beloved in the world thanks to his role in the Marvel cinematic universe.

“They say those who live in a macho country, where justice is unattainable where they almost kill you and still they don’t believe you or justice comes,” she explained. “And no, I don’t want to be famous. And no, I don’t want money because I know how to work.”

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, for his part, refuted the allegations.

“A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire – and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer,” Huerta said in a statement via his rep, who shared the response with Us Weekly on Monday, June 12. “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

The message continued: “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive. I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion.”

The Mexico native — who is also known for Narcos and The Forever Purge — rose to fame in 2022 after snagging the role of Namor in the Black Panther sequel. While Huerta hasn’t been confirmed to reprise his character in any upcoming Marvel projects, Wakanda Forever hinted that fans could see more of Namor in the future.

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).