Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo’s friendship was rumored to be dead in the water.
But the former Real Housewives of New Jersey costars may in fact be friendlier than fans believe.
Giudice, 52, has revealed she texted Dina, 52, after learning that her ex-husband Thomas Manzo had been convicted of hiring a mobster to assault her then-boyfriend in 2015.
“I texted her and she hearted it,” Giudice said while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’s Sunday, June 9 episode. “You know, justice was served.”
Giudice was reluctant to comment any further on the pair’s controversial friendship, which is believed to have fallen apart after Dina failed to attend Giudice’s 2023 wedding to Luis Ruelas.
While a so-called feud was never officially confirmed, Dina unfollowed Giudice on Instagram after the event, which sparked rumors of a rift.
At the time, Joe Gorga, Giudice’s younger brother, was filmed telling the cameras on RHONJ how he believed their friendship ended due to an argument over business.
Regardless of what actually occurred, Giudice is clearly supporting her former pal during her ex-husband’s recent conviction.
Thomas, 59, was found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday, June 4 of “conspiracy, falsifying and concealing documents, and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity” after hiring somebody to assault Dina’s now-husband, David Cantin.
The Associated Press reported at the time that Thomas had hired the person, an alleged “mobster” and “soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family,” in return for a “free, lavish wedding reception.”
Thomas, who resides in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, is facing up to 46 years in prison for the crime which reportedly took place on July 18, 2015. He will be sentenced on October 15.
On Tuesday, June 4, Dina shared an Instagram photo of herself raising her hands up to the sky while the sunshine rained down on a large monument.
When one of her followers commented on the image, “Light always wins!!!!!” Dina replied, “ALWAYS,” seemingly hinting at her victory over Thomas’ past actions.
Dina also shared a telling quote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 5.
“I call my power back to me. I call my energy back to me. I call my magic back to me,” the quote read. “I am cleansed and disconnected from anything that may drain me. I am shielded from any energy that does not serve me. I am safe. I am protected. I am whole. And so it is.”