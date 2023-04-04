Teresa Giudice’s wedding continues to be a source of drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, April 4, episode of the Bravo hit, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin inform the group — including Melissa Gorga — that they have been added to the wedding party.

“Teresa called while we were together and said that while she was meditating about her wedding, she pictured Jennifer and I being in the wedding,” Dolores explains.

Jen exclaims, “We’re bridesmaids!”

Melisa is clearly surprised, pointing out that Dolores wasn’t in attendance at Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ engagement party in December 2021. Teresa later claimed it was all couples at the party — and Dolores was single at the time. Dolores subsequently tried to shake off the snub amid speculation that she was not there because she doesn’t get along with former costar Dina Manzo, who is close to Teresa.

“I don’t care though,” Dolores tells Melissa in the clip. “To each its own.”

Margaret Josephs then reveals that Dina — who was originally in the wedding party — is no longer coming to the ceremony.

When a producer asks Dolores about speculation that Dina’s attendance stopped her from being at the engagement party, she responds: “I’m not talking about Dina. Ever.”

While Dolores and Jennifer maintain that the change was because of Teresa’s “vision,” Melissa, who previously took issue with her sister-in-law not including her on her big day, isn’t convinced.

“Dolores wasn’t even invited to the engagement party. Why? Because Dina was,” she says in an interview. “I hear Louie and Dina’s man had an argument over business and these two are no longer friends. All the sudden it’s like, ‘Dolores, I was meditating.’ So convenient that meditation moment.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about Dina and Teresa’s friendship after she skipped the August 2022 nuptials, but the Standing Strong author has maintained that Dina didn’t come because she didn’t want to be filmed.

“We’re good, we’re all good, yeah,” she said on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in October 2022. “Once you are on TV and then you aren’t on TV anymore, you don’t want to be in front of the camera. I totally get it. It’s like you’re working, and you don’t want to work. Unless you are getting paid. And the thing is not that she wanted to even get paid, but I get it. And her husband doesn’t want to be on camera. I respect that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.