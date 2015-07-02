Teresa Giudice is passing the time behind bars by writing in her journal. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who started serving her 15-month prison sentence in January after she was found guilty of fraud, has been chronicling her days at the Federal Correction institution in Danbury, Conn., and plans to use the writings in her powder-blue journal for her memoir after she is released in late December.

PHOTOS: Celebrity mugshots

“It’s going to be about growing up from humble beginnings,” James J. Leonard Jr., her attorney, tells Us Weekly about the planned memoir in the new issue, which is on newsstands now. “She will also tell the story everyone is dying to know: what life is like behind bars.”

Read on for Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at excerpts of her diary.

January 26, Day 21

I went to lunch at 10:20. I had tater tots, a soy burger that was so gross and orange! I also had some potato salad. They feed us so much here. I’m going to have potatoes coming out of my ears pretty soon!

PHOTOS: Celebrity scandals

February 1, Day 27

Great Mass. I enjoy [going to church], it makes me feel good after I go and during. I feel like God is really present there with me.

February, Undated

There is a lady in here, she hit her roommate. The officers are up here now to evaluate the situation. She is a crazy lady who fights with everyone.

March 16, Day 70

I got an email from Gia. She got an award for perseverance. I started crying at the computer. I was so happy for her, and saying to myself, “That is my daughter.”

To read more of Teresa’s excerpts from her prison diary, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

PHOTOS: Real Housewives' biggest fights ever

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!