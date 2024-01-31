Your account
Celebrity News

Teri Hatcher Is ‘Definitely Done’ With Dating Apps After Hinge Thought She Was Catfishing

By
Teri Hatcher Explains Why She Was Kicked Off Dating App Hinge
Teri Hatcher is over the dating app scene after recently getting the boot from Hinge.

“I’ve tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge,” Hatcher, 59, said during a recent episode of HSN+’s Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone. “You know, I thought, ‘I’m gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I’m putting myself out there.’ That’s what I thought my gesture of joining the Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off.”

According to the actress, the relationship app thought she was “pretending to be Teri Hatcher” instead of actually being herself.

“And then they figured it out. I complained [and] I was like, ‘Can I have my money back [since] you kicked me off?’” Hatcher told host Curtis Stone. “They apologized, and then I was like, ‘Eh, I’m sort of over it.’ So now I’m over it.”

She continued, “I’m definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there’s any way I’ll go somewhere and meet someone, that’s what it’s gonna have to be. Honestly, I’m happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. It’s fine: I don’t need a man. I have a cat.”

Hatcher also tried the dating app exclusively designed for celebrities, Raya, but left when she noticed that “those guys only want to date 30-year-olds.”

Teri Hatcher Explains Why She Was Kicked Off Dating App Hinge
While Stone, 48, was flabbergasted that Hatcher is still single, she asserted that she “[doesn’t] date.”

“Do you know anyone?” she asked. “I don’t meet people. If you come up with someone, let me know!”

Hatcher has been married twice. The Desperate Housewives alum first tied the knot with Markus Leithhold in 1988, and the duo split 11 months later. She later moved on with Jon Tenney, and they wed in 1994. Three years later, they welcomed daughter Emerson. Hatcher and Tenney, 62, ultimately split in 2003 after six years of marriage.

“I know exactly when Emerson was conceived, because we had sex once that year, on Valentine’s Day,” Hatcher recalled in her 2006 memoir, Burnt Toast. “From the beginning, our marriage was probably more defined by friendship.”

To promote her memoir, Hatcher spoke with Vanity Fair and revealed what she was looking for in a new partner.

“Now I want sex: trusting, deep, fabulous, open — did I say trusting? — wild, crazy sex, with the same person, over and over,” she joked at the time. “Without a marriage license!” 

Teri Hatcher

