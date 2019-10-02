



Hilarious! Terri Irwin exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that her late husband, Steve Irwin, was quite the jokester when they first met.

“Well, it’s funny, because when Steve and I met, he asked me, ‘Would you like to meet my girlfriend?’” she tells Us. “I just felt utterly crushed, and then he called out, ‘Hey, Suey,’ and here comes this little dog, Suey. I went, ‘Boom! No girlfriend!’”

The late Crocodile Hunter, who died in September 2006 after he was stung in the heart by a stingray while swimming in the Batt Reef in Australia, is still very much alive in the hearts of his family. His daughter, Bindi Irwin, notes how she and fiancé Chandler Powell met in a similar manner as her parents.

“It’s just extraordinary,” she admits. “We met in the same place at the Australia Zoo that Mum and Dad did. They have a photo of when they first met, and so do we, and we both have those silly little smiles.”

She continues, “Dad’s rocking his mullet, and Mom has her very much ’80s hair going. It’s so special. Just glowing.”

Season 2 of Crikey! It’s the Irwins premieres on Animal Planet Saturday, October 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

