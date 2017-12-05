Not giving up. Terry Crews is suing the Hollywood agent who allegedly sexually assaulted him, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 49, filed a lawsuit against WME agent Adam Venit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, December 4, following an incident in which the actor claims Venit inappropriately groped him at a party in 2016. In the papers obtained by Us, Crews is seeking monetary and punitive damages for assault, battery, sexual battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and intention infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit states that Crews said Venit stared at him “like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively,” and after the alleged assault he pushed the agent away and yelled to Adam Sandler, “Adam, come get your boy! He’s grabbing my nuts!”

It goes on to mention that on his way home from the event, Sandler called to ask if he was OK, to which the Everybody Hates Chris alum responded that he was surprised he got molested at age 48.

The White Chicks star came forward in October with the claims of sexual misconduct in a series of tweets. “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me,” he wrote.

After detailing the incident, he explained his reasoning for not coming forward initially and expressed his support for those going through similar situations. “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator,” he added. “Hollywood is not the only business where this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior — you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

Venit was given a one-month suspension without pay and returned to work on November 27. Crews publicized his disgust on Twitter, where he wrote, “SOMEONE GOT A PASS.”

Crews revealed that Venit was the accused Hollywood executive during a November interview with Michael Strahan. He stated that being a victim of sexual harassment is like “you’re a prisoner of war,” and added, “I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!