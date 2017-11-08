Terry-Crews-Files-Sexual-Assault-Police-Report

Terry Crews has filed a police report alleging sexual assault, TMZ reports. The news comes nearly one month after the 49-year-old Everybody Hates Chris alum claimed that he was inappropriately touched by a male Hollywood executive at a 2016 event.

As previously reported, the actor came forward with the allegations in a slew of tweets in October. “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to me,” he wrote at the time. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said, ‘What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

The White Chicks star revealed that he hesitated about speaking about because he feared how the situation would have been perceived. “I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. ’240 lbs. Black stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left,” he continued. “That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. I decided not 2 take it further because I didn’t want 2b ostracized — par 4 the course when the predator has the influence.”

Shortly after the Expendables actor opened up about his experience, his wife Rebecca told TMZ, “I was just standing next to him just kind of halfway listening to the conversation just looking around, and all of a sudden I saw like back up and shove the guy. And he just started swearing at him,” she recalled. “This is the thing about criminal behavior. There’s always a loophole for the rich and famous. It’s sad but true.”

Crews’ claims came in the wake of several allegations made against Harvey Weinstein. Numerous actresses in Hollywood have spoken out claiming the former studio exec sexually harassed/assaulted them in hotel rooms, and although Weinstein has denied all claims of non-nonsexual sex made against him, he briefly checked into a rehab facility to treat sex addiction following the reports. Police departments in London, Los Angeles and New York have since opened up investigations into the former Miramax producer, who was later eft by wife Georgina Chapman.

