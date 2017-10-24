Fashion photographer Terry Richardson has been banned from working with major magazines including Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair over sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 2010.

The Telegraph obtained an email sent to Conde Nast International staff on Monday, October 23, from the company’s Executive Vice President James Woolhouse that read: “I am writing to you on an important matter. Conde Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson.”

Woolhouse then told Conde Nast employees that all work commissioned for Richardson should be “killed or substituted with other material.”

The 52-year-old photographer, who is known for his risqué photo shoots and famously directing Miley Cyrus’ nude “Wrecking Ball” video, was most recently accused of sexual misconduct in 2014. He denied the allegations at the time.

Stars Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

“I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions accordingly, and as such, it has been difficult to see myself as a target of revisionist history,” Richardson said in letter published on the Huffington Post at the time.

Per the Telegraph, allegations over Richardson’s conduct have recently resurfaced, though no new claims have been made.

A spokesperson for Richardson told BuzzFeed in a statement on Monday that his client was “disappointed” about the Conde Nast email. “He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature,” the statement read, “but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

The move to blacklist Richardson comes in the wake of Harvey Weinstein being fired from his own production company over allegations of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!