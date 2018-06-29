Tessa Thompson is sharing her truth. The Creed actress came out as bisexual in a new interview.

“I can take things for granted because of my family — it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be. I’m attracted to men and also to women,” Thompson, 34, told Net-a-Porter in a profile published on Friday, June 29. “If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

The Thor: Ragnarok star (who played the bisexual character Valkyrie) also opened up about her relationship with Janelle Monáe, whom she has been friends with since 2015. “We love each other deeply,” she said. “We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s OK. It doesn’t bother me.”

She continued, “It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence … I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”

Thompson recently starred in the music video for Monáe’s song “Pynk,” which appears on the 32-year-old singer’s album Dirty Computer. “Isn’t it such a good record?” the actress gushed to the publication. “I am so proud to have been involved.”

The Dear White People star is in good company. In April, Monáe told Rolling Stone that she “has been in relationships with both men and women” before declaring that she is a “free-ass motherf–ker.” She told the magazine that she initially identified as bisexual until she read about pansexuality. “[Then I] was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too,’” she explained. “I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!