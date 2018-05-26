Recording artist Teyana Taylor jams on some facts for Us. Read on to learn 25 about the 27-year-old Teyana & Iman star.

1. My biggest pet peeve is unfinished cans of any beverage. They drive me crazy!

2. It only took me two takes to get everything done [dancing] in Kanye West’s music video for “Fade.”

3. My favorite book is a biography about Gianni Versace.

4. I love rocking out to old-school rock bands like Green Day and Blink-182.

5. I had a ton of Brandy posters on my wall when I was growing up. I loved everything about her!

6. I like every female rapper but as a favorite, I need to go with a legend: Lil’ Kim.

7. My favorite sports team is the Sacramento Kings.

8. I had two first jobs. One was at Dunkin’ Donuts and the other at a retail store called Denim Library.

9. I’m really Martha Stewart trapped in this body! I can cook and host a dinner party like Martha.

10. My favorite things about my husband [NBA star Iman Shumpert] are his height and his man parts.

11. The cutest thing my daughter [Iman Tayla Jr., 2] does right now is ask everyone, “What happen?”

12. The last TV show I binged was Power — so, so good!

13. My favorite movie of all time is Pretty Woman. I’ve watched it so many times.

14. My first car was a Jeep Wrangler that I named Jimmy!

15. My two biggest fashion inspirations are Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. I look to them for the next move.

16. I get some dance moves in every day! That’s how I keep weight off.

17. Hmmm… I can’t give away my secret to my abs! However, I will say — stay active and thank God for muscle memory!

18. My favorite place to go on vacation is Hawaii.

19. The sweetest thing my husband has done for me is purchase me a condo, so I can be close to him while he plays [for the Kings].

20. My favorite hairstyle I’ve ever had was an orange bob.

21. My favorite food to cook at home is Cajun pasta.

22. My Rolex watch is the biggest jewelry splurge, but I can’t say how much!

23. My biggest celebrity fan-girl moment was definitely [meeting] Janet Jackson. You can see me freak out in the video [posted on my Instagram].

24. My favorite restaurant in the world is Ruth’s Chris Steak House. I love the way the steak come out on the sizzling plates.

25. I’m trying to pass on my cooking to my daughter.

