Teyana Taylor is nailing it! The actress and recording artist, who was just named an OPI ambassador, is about to open her Junie Bee Nails salon in her hometown of NYC. And if the opening party on Thursday, February 15, was any indication, Taylor is bringing the ‘90s back in a big way at the space, which is located at 2330 7th Avenue in Harlem.

The colorfully graffitied space is adorably named after Taylor’s 2-year-old daughter with her husband, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert. Given Taylor’s relationship with OPI, the salon will have an exclusive partnership with the brand, offering a full range of hand and foot care, in addition to OPI’s newest lacquers and products.

While details on the salon had largely been kept under wraps, Taylor got her fans wondering about her new venture earlier this month when she shared the Junie Bee Nails logo on Instagram and put out an open call for nail technicians to join her.

“I’m thinking of a master plan … A 90’s Themed Nail salon in Harlem! The vision has finally come to life and it’s ready,” she captioned the photo. “So come one, come all! Junie Bee Nails is granting a dope opportunity to the flyest nail techs, from around the way. No matter what shape, size, color, or gender it’s all good with us! I want to continue to create great opportunities for my community and our talented youth!! Let’s change the game, The vision is crazy! I’m talking everything from Dapper Dan style Uni’s, to Door Knockers, Bamboo earrings, baby hairs, Airbrushed nails, 54’11’s and all that other fly shit! The true essence of that 90’s Flavor.”

Nail artists working in the salon will be wearing uniforms designed by renowned Harlem couturier Dapper Dan. Those at the pre-opening party this week were wearing massive hoop earrings with Junie Bee written in the center, and they all sported fabulous nail art of their own.

Describing the salon, which features a mock subway car with pedicure stations, exposed brick walls and an old payphone, Taylor said she wanted to create a “street art feel” and was very cognizant of the “experience” the space would provide her customers.

“I’m looking to experiment with my nails and showcase them even more with the new salon and latest OPI products,” Taylor said in a statement. “I’m taking my experience in music and entertainment to give Junie Bee a distinct style. The salon will have a graffiti street art feel, a mix of cool and playful in my hometown of Harlem. I want it to be an experience!”

While an official grand opening date has not been set, Junie Bee Nails is set to open in February, and it is clear it will providing a dose of uptown funk to all those who pay it a visit!

