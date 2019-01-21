Teyana Taylor Denies Rumors Iman Shumpert Impregnated Another Woman

Teyana Taylor gave a surprisingly candid answer after a Twitter user asked about the rumors that her husband, Iman Shumpert, impregnated another woman.

“@TEYANATAYLOR is it true the girl you brought home to have a threesome with you and your husband is pregnant, and it’s for that reason that you have deleted you IG?” the user asked on Monday, January 21.

The inquiry came after unverified reports claimed Shumpert and Taylor had joined adult film actress Alby Rydes in a threesome and that the Sacramento Kings shooting guard had fathered a child with her.

But on Monday, the “Gonna Love Me” singer shut down the gossip. “1. I’ve never seen/touched that girl in my life,” Taylor tweeted in response to the question. “2. My page is gone because I’m upset at @defjam for not dropping my damn ‘WTP’ video on time, per usual. 3. It’s really sad that lies are entertained so much than the truth. 4. Iman is not dumb he know I’d kill him 😃 End of story.”

For her part, Rydes, 28, also denied that Shumpert is the father of her baby. “I refuse to entertain fake rumors,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday. “Life is too big and time is too short to get caught up in empty drama..BUT to protect my energy i have to respond. Whoever is spread these rumors just now ITS FAKE NEWS AND IT AINT HIS BABY. Yall should be ashamed for creating this negative energy and throwing it around like it wont affect anyone. I had my baby with the man i was dating and that man aint Iman. So please stop making fake stories just to get some likes and for everyone else believing these blogs is a no better person. Now leave me the f—k alone.”

Taylor and Shumpert have been married since 2016. They have one child together: daughter Junie, 3.

