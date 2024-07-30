The Bachelor season 21 contestant Hailey Merkt died on Friday, July 26, following a battle with leukemia.

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life,” a post via Hailey’s Instagram wrote on Tuesday, July 30. “Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.”

The upload noted that Merkt will be remembered as “anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment.” The tribute added, “Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.”

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her,” the post continued. “Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey. 🤍.”

The post thanked those who supported Hailey throughout her journey, encouraging those to share their favorite memories with her. “ Your stories and moments mean the world,” the post concluded.

Hailey’s GoFundMe page will remain open until August 10. Bachelor Nation met Hailey when she vied for the affections of Nick Viall during season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. Hailey was eliminated during the second week of the series.

After news of Hailey’s death broke, several stars from Bachelor Nation took to social media to honor her.

“I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places 🌹forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy 🤍🪶 so much love to all your people,” Danielle Maltby, who also appeared on Nick’s season, wrote in the comments section.

Season 21 runner-up Raven Gates added, “Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this 😢 I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey 🤍 you’ll never be forgotten.”

Hailey was candid about her battle with leukemia on her GoFundMe page. In April, Hailey shared that she was “leukemia free,” however, a July update read that things took a turn.

“After the bone marrow transplant had taken, she was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer, but in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast,” the post read. “Her first reaction was to say, ‘I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.’”