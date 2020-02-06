‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Tragedies

Tyler Gwozdz, Eric Hill, Erin Storm and more former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have tragically died after competing on the ABC series.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2014 that Hill, who appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette, passed away at the age of 26 after part of his parachute collapsed while he was paragliding in Utah. The accident happened when Andi Dorfman was still filming the season.

“It was a great experience for him,” host Chris Harrison said of Hill’s journey on The Bachelorette at the time. “I guarantee this brilliant, bright guy didn’t know he would be dead in three weeks, so it really puts things into perspective for all of us. It was horrifying. It was unbelievably tragic and sad. He was a great guy who sucked every ounce of life out of every day and really lived it to the fullest.”

Dorfman, who took Hill on her first one-on-one date of the season, learned of his passing on a July 2014 episode.

“As tough as it is, I’m glad were all doing this together,” the It’s Not OK author told Harrison and her final four, Marcus Grodd, Nick Viall, Chris Soules and Josh Murray on the episode. “It just puts in perspective all of this—there’s so much more to all of this. There’s life, people have lives here.”

More recently, Gwozdz, who competed on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette, passed away in January 2020 after being rushed to a Florida hospital for a suspected overdose.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” the ABC producers said in a statement at the time.

