Always in their hearts. Jed Wyatt, Grant Eckel and other members of Bachelor Nation are remembering Bachelorette alum Tyler Gwozdz after his death.

Us Weekly confirmed that Gwozdz, 29, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, one week after being rushed to a Florida hospital for a suspected overdose. The reality TV alum, who appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, had been in a critical yet stable condition for most of his hospital stint before news broke that he had died.

On Thursday, January 23, TMZ reported that the former dating show contestant had been transported to the hospital on January 13 after paramedics responded to a 911 call. The woman who made the call claimed to dispatchers that she tried to help Gwozdz, but struggled to enter the locked room he was found in.

The sales manager competed for the 25-year-old pageant queen’s heart on season 15 of the ABC dating show, which aired in the summer of 2019. Three episodes into the season, it was revealed that Gwozdz had been removed from the competition. Though Brown offered little explanation to the other men at the time, she said that she had “really enjoyed” her one-on-one date with Gwozdz.

His exit from the series was unexpected, but Gwozdz seemed to look back on his Bachelorette experience fondly.

“🌹How can you be nervous once you see that smile? 👸🤩🌹…Have a safe weekend guys, see ya Monday !! #bachelornation #abc #rose #loafers #iwasprettynervousnotgonnalie,” he wrote alongside a snap of his limo entrance in May 2019 via Instagram.

He later addressed rumors that past disrespectful behavior toward women was the cause for his removal from the ABC show.

“The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. But I will be alright,” Gwozdz told Refinery29 in May 2019. “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

