Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, was rushed to the the hospital for a possible overdose, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reports that officers and paramedics responded to a 911 call for a possible drug overdose to a home in Boca Raton, Florida, on January 13. According to the outlet, the 29-year-old’s hospital stint lasted for a week, noting he was in critical but stable condition.

While Gwozdz’s current condition is unknown, he is not longer listed as a patient at the hospital as of Tuesday, January 21. According to TMZ, the woman who called 911 told the dispatchers that she was trying to get into a locked bathroom to get to Gwozdz, who may have done heroin, per the caller.

Gwozdz was one of the contestants who competed for Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette. During the third episode of the show, the sales manager, who went on a one-on-one date with the 25-year-old Bachelorette, mysteriously disappeared with no explanation. The former pageant queen simply told the other contestants that Gwozdz “had to leave.”

“And that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Brown said on the show at the time.

Gwozdz shared several images from his time on the series, which aired during the summer of 2019.

“🌹How can you be nervous once you see that smile? 👸🤩🌹…Have a safe weekend guys, see ya Monday !! #bachelornation #abc #rose #loafers #iwasprettynervousnotgonnalie,” he wrote alongside a snap of his limo entrance in May 2019 via Instagram.

After a Reddit user accused Gwozdz of being an “extreme misogynist” who spit on an ex-girlfriend, he gave a statement to Refinery29 about his exit from the ABC show.

“Addressing totally unsubstantiated rumors posted to Reddit from an anonymous account seems imprudent,” he said May 2019. “I feel that even addressing them gives them some sort attention and fuel but I continue to have faith in my journey and in a purpose for everything that’s happened to me in my life. Above everything else I am a son to my mother. She raised me to be better than these sort of baseless accusations. The rumors are so far out of the realm of my personality and values that it seems silly to waste time denying, but I suppose I will for the record. BUT I will be alright.”

Gwozdz added: ”This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”