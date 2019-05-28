Where in the world is Tyler G.? Season 15 contestant Tyler Gwozdz went home during the middle of the Monday, May 27, episode of The Bachelorette with no explanation.

“Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting, because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Bachelorette Hannah Brown told the camera before changing the subject.

Tyler, who received the first one-on-one date during the May 20 episode, has yet to comment on his departure. Twitter, however, cannot stop buzzing about what may have happened.

“So we’re just going to breeze right by the fact that Tyler G. left without explanation #TheBachelorette,” one fan asked.

A second user shared Kris Jenner’s famous “This is a case for the FBI” gif, writing, “Me trying to find out why Tyler G went home with no explanation #TheBachelorette.”

“Did they just skim over the part of Tyler G leaving or did I miss that part ???? #TheBachelorette,” a third viewer wrote.

Other Twitter users referenced Reality Steve’s report that Tyler’s past prompted producers to send him packing.

“While the guys were out on this date, production came to the mansion and removed Tyler G. from the show,” the Bachelor blogger claimed. “They had been given some information about his past relationships and told him it wouldn’t be good for him to remain on the show and he needed to leave immediately.”

Several social media users also pointed out an accusatory Reddit thread about the Boca Raton resident’s behavior in past relationships. While he has yet to acknowledge the allegations against him, he previously shared three photos on social media with Hannah from the first two episodes.

“How can you be nervous once you see that smile? 👸🤩🌹,” Tyler captioned a photo from the series premiere on May 18 via Instagram. “Have a safe weekend guys, see ya Monday !! #bachelornation #abc #rose #loafers #iwasprettynervousnotgonnalie.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through to see more reactions to Tyler’s exit:

Hannah: this week has been dramatic. I was sick and Tyler G had to leave…. Me: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/W8gZoRZAuO — Amanda Orr (@amandakokesh) May 28, 2019

I'm confused with the editing tonight. First commercial we come back and she's in the hospital out of nowhere. Next commercial Tyler G is gone… No explanation. #TheBachelorette — Caitlin Sherman (@Cat_CaitSher) May 28, 2019

Wait… what? What happened with Tyler G? Did we skip something? #TheBachelorettte — Kori Phillips (@korimae) May 28, 2019

Wait who’s Tyler G? What happened to Tyler G? Did I miss an episode? #TheBachelorettte pic.twitter.com/dtt5SNvfZY — Nicole (@nicolexshin) May 28, 2019

Hannah: the worst part is that Tyler G had to leave … America: who’s Tyler G??? Lol #TheBachelorettte — Janika Brown (@Janikabrownmus) May 28, 2019

