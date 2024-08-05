The Bachelorette alum James Taylor has once again found himself in trouble with the law.

Taylor, 38, was arrested on Sunday, August 4, at a bar in Brazos County, Texas. Us Weekly can confirm that Taylor was taken into custody on warrants issued by the nearby Bryan Police Department for an incident that took place in April. He was booked on two charges: assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint.

The former reality star was released Sunday on $8,000 surety bond, which Page Six was first to report. Taylor has not publicly addressed his latest arrest.

In September 2022, Taylor was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon. A Brazos County judge found Taylor guilty on both charges one month later. He was sentenced to serve five days, pay a $500 fine and $585 in court costs, and there was a temporary suspension of his drivers license.

Taylor, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, previously raised eyebrows when he revealed that he participated in the March on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to protest former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

“Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time … from top to bottom,” he wrote via X in January 2021. “Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

Hundreds of people who supported Trump stormed the United States Capitol through locked doors as Congress was meeting to confirm President Joe Biden’s electoral college victory. The incident led to five deaths and multiple arrests.

A source told Us at the time that Taylor’s claims of support from ABC were “unequivocally false.” Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss addressed Taylor’s comment as well, writing via X, “Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya … You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!!”

Following the controversy, Taylor hinted at having an interest in seeking political office someday.

“I turn 35 in May and am considering a run for president. I’m serious,” he wrote via social media in January 2021. “Never seen weaker men in my life — both sides. There are about 5 good ones in the house … 3 in the senate and 3 in the main stream media. DM me and I’ll tell you who they are. Comment if I should run for president (or if you think I’m delusional).”