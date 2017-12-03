Sealed the deal! The Bachelor alum Erica Rose and her fiancé, Charles Sanders, are married, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple, who got engaged back in September, tied the knot on Sunday, December 3, at Congregation Emanu El in Houston, Texas. The romantic ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception at the Majestic Metro. The newlyweds celebrated the happy occasion with 300 guests including many friends from Bachelor Nation, like Lorenzo Borghese, Ashley Frazier Williams, Vienna Girardi, Tara Durr and John Presser, Renee Simlak, Cory Shivar and Jeannette Pawula.

Rose was walked down the aisle by her dad to Jason Mraz‘s “I Won’t Give Up” while holding her daughter, Holland. The bridal party included eight groomsmen and eight bridesmaids, all childhood friends of the couple. The bridesmaids wore cherry-red cocktail dresses. The bride later changed into a custom-designed pink blush lace dress by designer Alex Martinez for the reception, which featured a floral wall with the word “Cherica,” the couple’s nickname, in red, pink and white roses.

The former reality star, 35, and the Texas-based investor also hosted a rehearsal dinner on Saturday, December 2, to prepare for the big day with family and friends.

Rose dished on her wedding details during an interview with Us Weekly in September. “Charles and I are both obsessed with the ’90s so we want our theme to be ’90s for the party,” she shared, adding that the duo will adorn the temple with cherry blossoms and cherries in keeping with their nickname. “It’s a symbol of our relationship. I’m going to wear a tiara for the wedding and Charles wants to wear a crown!”

Thank you to my soulmate for the beautiful wedding present I cannot wait to carry it this weekend! Also thanks @rachisstrauss for finding it for me 🍒💗. #cherica #chericaforever #chericawedding weekend has begun ✨ A post shared by Erica Rose 🌹 (@ericatherose) on Dec 1, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

#cherica rehearsal din 🍒. The speeches made me cry in a good way #somuchlove❤️. A post shared by Erica Rose 🌹 (@ericatherose) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:31pm PST

As previously reported, Rose and Sanders were friendly in high school and became reacquainted while she was pregnant with her daughter Holland, 1, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Galen Gentry. (The couple split shortly after Holland’s birth).

“I gained a lot of weight during my first pregnancy and I had random people including one of Charles’ relatives stalking me,” the ABC star exclusively told Us Weekly. “She was literally following me into stores and taking pictures of me to show how much weight I’d gained. That’s what made him start to think about me.” Rose made the first move by messaging Sanders on Bumble shortly after the encounter. He immediately replied and they’ve been together ever since.

During her chat with Us, Rose revealed that she knew she found “the one” while she was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with Sanders and Holland back in August. “Holland was having altitude sickness and he took care of her,” The Bachelor Pad veteran recalled. “I never told a guy I loved him first in my entire life, but I said it then. We were going to bed and I told Holland I loved her and then I said to Charles, ‘I love you too.’ And he said it back.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!