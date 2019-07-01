Ending Pride Month with a bang! The Biggest Loser alum Bob Harper and longtime boyfriend Anton Gutierrez are engaged.

“Well this happened yesterday,” the personal trainer, 53, captioned an Instagram picture on Saturday, June 29, that showed him and Gutierrez wearing matching gold panther rings on their left ring fingers. “A great combination of @cartier & @viacarota #loveislove #pantherring.”

Harper’s post garnered attention from many fans who shared their well wishes with the happy couple. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!! (And Via Carota is the perfect place to celebrate!),” Andy Cohen gushed.

Hair colorist Justin Anderson added with multiple heart and rainbow emojis: “Congratulations to our favorite couple … love you.”

Gutierrez also shared the exciting news in a post on his Instagram page. “I can do this forever,” the doting fiancé wrote alongside the same photo his love shared.

The twosome spent the weekend celebrating the LGBTQ community by taking in Pride Month festivities in New York City. “World Pride!! The City feels SAFE. PROUD. HAPPY. I love all of you. #worldpride2019,” Harper captioned one picture that showed a line of police officers.

The Bicycle Boy author later shared a picture of himself wearing a “Be Proud of Who You Are” shirt and added the hashtag “#imengaged.”

The pair have been dating since at least 2016.

Harper publicly came out as gay during a 2013 episode of The Biggest Loser to help encourage then-contestant Bobby Saleem, who was struggling to reveal his sexual orientation to his father.

“I haven’t talked about my sexuality on this show ever,” Harper shared in a confessional at the time. “And now, meeting Bobby, I really do believe this is the right time. I want to show Bobby that he doesn’t have to live in shame.”

Harper explained to Saleem, “I’m gay. I knew I very long time ago that I was gay. When I came out — when I was 17 years old — it was one of those things where I realized that there was going to be so many obstacles, but being gay doesn’t mean being weak. And being gay doesn’t mean that you are less than anybody else. It’s just who you are.”

