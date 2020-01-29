Getting honest. Laurel Stucky, best known for her appearances on MTV’s The Challenge, opened up about a traumatic event that happened 13 years ago.

“I don’t know how many people know outside of my close circle of friends, I’ve begun to share bits here and there, but I was raped at 21 yrs old as a virgin,” Stucky, 34, captioned a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Consent is sexy” over a bikini. “I plan to share more about what happened in my own way, on my own time, but I feel strongly about communicating the importance of consent. Making sure our sexual experiences feel safe and comfortable should be what we all search to have. Before having sex, I hope you’re getting consent.”

The reality star, who first debuted on MTV during The Challenge: Fresh Meat II in 2010, went on to explain consent to her followers and how much she wishes she was asked if she wanted to have sex.

“Consent is getting a ‘yes, I want to do this’ as a response to moving further. Consent is asking if the other person is okay and hearing ‘yes’. It sounds obvious, but it’s not, because too many people have been assaulted and it hurts,” the Detroit native continued. “My life and so many others have been critically altered because someone couldn’t have just made sure I was okay with what was happening. I can’t tell you how many times I wished the guy who did it had only asked if I wanted it too. I would have said no. And who knows where my life would have gone. For years, I struggled with a lot, but primarily being able to take control of my choices. I realize now, this was a way to compensate for a very important choice being taken away from me.”

The six-time Challenge competitor told her story with the photo of the hoodie because every time she wore it in her Stories, she was asked about it. She’s now offering a discount for the company that makes it, Suiheart Club, to spread the message of the importance of consent.

Stucky last competed on season 34 of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Last month, she appeared on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.