The-Challenge’s-Sarah-Rice-and-Husband-Landon-Patterson-Split





The Challenge's Sarah Rice and her husband, Landon Patterson, have split after more than four years of marriage.

Rice, 33, announced the news during a recent episode of her “Brain Candy” podcast. “It’s due time that I share with my Brain Candy Brainiacs more about my own evolution,” she said before noting that her listeners might have noticed her Instagram account has lacked pictures of Patterson recently.

“And that’s because we’re gonna get a divorce, or we’re getting one. Going through the whole process,” Rice continued. “In this whole evolution of myself, I kind of, like, learned what I want … Two people can be, like, really good, but not a good fit … It felt like every day I was moving a little bit away from, like, who I am.”

The reality star added: “I was like, I just have to tell him that I love him, but I’m just not in love with him … It’s real hard to do. … It’s kind of like a palm tree and an oak tree. Like, they’re both strong trees, but if you put them next to each other, one’s not going to survive.”

The Real World: Brooklyn alum and Patterson met in 2009, got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot the following year. In April 2018, Rice opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

“The surprise was gonna be that I am pregnant. It was so exciting, it was great. It was so hard to keep my mouth shut,” Rice said on her podcast after weeks of teasing happy news. “Then, I got another surprise when I went in for my first ultrasound at 12 weeks and the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. No more baby. I had a miscarriage.”

She added at the time: “I think for the first time in my entire life, I felt sorrow. What was really traumatizing for me was that the baby stopped growing at about 9 weeks and I didn’t find out until 12 weeks, so I felt like a coffin. I was, like, loving and romanticizing something that had been dead inside me.”

