Off the market! The Challenge star Tony Raines, who also appeared in Real World: Skeletons, announced that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Alyssa Giacone on Instagram on Saturday, October 13.

“We’re engaged!” the reality star captioned a photo of the two sharing a smooch and holding hands, giving followers a glimpse at Giacone’s new pear-shaped bling.

Giacone shared the same picture on her Instagram page on Saturday, writing, “Fiancé has a nice ring to it,” with the ring emoji substituted for the “ring.” “We’re ENGAGED yall!!!!” She added the hashtags, “#hefinallypoppedthequestion” and “#isaidyes.”

The couple has been linked since at least 2009: Raines posted a throwback photo of himself sharing a sweet kiss with Giancone following a cheating scandal with his The Challenge: XXX costar Camila Nakagawa, which aired on an episode of the show in September 2017. The MTV series captured Raines and Nakagawa kissing in the back of the cast bus following a wild night out. Raines later called his longtime girlfriend to deny any wrongdoing.

The TV personality apologized for his actions with a statement posted to Twitter on September 5: “I’m beyond upset at myself and regardless of how it comes across on air I blame no one but myself … My focus now is working to keep my family together.”

Raines and Giacone, who share daughter Isla, 1, had made up by November, with Giacone accompanying her love to the network’s reunion show. (Raines is also a father to daughter Harper, 2, whom he shares with ex and Challenge star Madison Walls-Channing. Channing also briefly dated Kailyn Lowry‘s ex, Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, in March 2017.)

The proud dad opened up to Us Weekly about being a father in June. “Being a Challenge dad means making sacrifices to ensure a better future for your babies,” he said at the time.”My girls have made me a better man on and off The Challenge since the day they were born.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!