Founding member of The Chicks Laura Lynch died on Friday, December 22, after a car accident. She was 65.

Laura’s cousin Mick Lynch confirmed to TMZ on Saturday, December 23, that she had died one day earlier outside El Paso, Texas. According to Mick, Laura was driving on a highway when her vehicle was involved in a head-on collision.

Texas law enforcement officials later told TMZ that Laura’s car was hit after the anonymous driver attempted to pass in front of another car in the lane. Laura was pronounced dead on the scene. Further details surrounding her death have not been shared.

In addition to her cousin, Laura is survived by her husband, Mac Tull, and their daughter, Asia.

Related: Celebrity Deaths in 2023: Stars We've Lost After losing beloved stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley and Stephen “tWitch” Boss in the final days of 2022, the entertainment industry continued to deal with loss in 2023. Hollywood was dealt a devastating blow with three significant losses in April: Jerry Springer, Harry Belafonte and Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman all died […]

Laura rose to fame as one of the founding members of The Dixie Chicks, which shortened its name in 2020, alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. The foursome founded their bluegrass-country band in 1989, with Laura playing upright bass and performing as lead vocalist. Macy, now 62, left the band in 1992, with Laura following three years later in 1995.

Siblings Maguire, now 54, and Strayer, now 51, replaced Laura as lead singer with Natalie Maines. (Natalie is the daughter of The Chicks’ original guitarist, Lloyd Maines.)

“We knew we were taking a big risk changing lead singers,” Strayer told D Magazine in February 1996. “We could end up losing it all. ”

As a trio, The Chicks have released six albums and won 13 Grammy Awards.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement in June 2020, country fans rallied the band to change their name due to the associations of the word “dixie” with the confederacy.

“We want to meet this moment,” the musicians wrote in a statement on their website at the time, noting they were dropping “Dixie” from their moniker.

Related: Most Empowering Country Music Anthems by Female Artists It’s a woman’s world! Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and more women in country music have inspired listeners with their empowering lyrics. While Guyton’s breakout album was released in 2021, she’s been on the scene for 10 years. Remember Her Name was nominated for Best Country Album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards and its title […]

Two years later, Natalie, now 49, elaborated on their decision.

“We’d wanted to get rid of the ‘Dixie’ part of our name for a long time, but it seemed like a huge thing to do,” Natalie said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in August 2022. “So we would call, you know, our merch would say ‘DCX,’ and we always referred to ourselves as ‘The Chicks.’ So it seemed like a really natural change, and it seemed kind of seamless.”

She added at the time: “I always thought [‘dixie’] was a region [that was] south of the Mason-Dixon line.”

Related: Biggest Country Music Controversies Through the Years Sometimes America’s sweethearts go sour. From Morgan Wallen to The Chicks, the biggest names in country music have been at the center of some major controversies. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer found themselves in hot water in the early 2000s after sharing their personal politics on a public stage. While performing across the […]

After Laura left The Chicks, she primarily resided in Texas with her family. According to a May 2003 interview with the Plainview Herald, Laura and her former bandmates agreed not to publicly discuss her departure.

“It was worth it, I’d get anemic all over again to do it,” Laura added to the newspaper, noting she has no regrets from her time in The Chicks.