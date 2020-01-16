The Circle star Joey Sasso gave Lady Gaga a “Million Reasons” to go on a date with him!

In a new interview, the actor, 25, explained the backstory of his selfie with Gaga and Adele, which he famously showed off to his fellow contestants on the Netflix reality series.

“Mark Ronson had a Grammy afterparty last year at my bar [Oil Can Harry’s in Los Angeles], and my boss told me and all the employees, ‘Under no circumstances are you allowed to leave the bar or take selfies or anything,’” Sasso told Vulture on Wednesday, January 15. “But you know my type of personality, which is like, come on, I’m gonna be me.”

The Rochester, New York, native served drinks to Gaga, 33, and Adele, 31, for much of the evening, and eventually broke his manager’s rule.

“I leave the bar, walk up to Gaga, whisper in her ear — ‘cause she’s Italian from New Jersey — and I go, ‘Stefani, do I really have to call you Gaga or not? Or can I call you Stefani?’” he recalled, using the singer’s real first name. “She calls me ‘Sassy Sasso,’ and she takes my chin, and she’s like, ‘All these MFers gotta call me Gaga. You can call me Stefani.’”

Before he knew it, Sasso caught himself flirting with the “Bad Romance” singer, who was engaged to talent agent Christian Carino at the time.

“I’m like, ‘Don’t you flirt with me like this! I’ll quit the job right now, walk out this place. Don’t do this to me!’” he recounted to the website. “Then she went to my boss Tommy and went, ‘I want Joey with me the rest of the night.’ When we went to take that selfie, Adele was standing next to me and goes, ‘What, I can’t be in it too?’ And I’m like, ‘Of course you can, sweetie. Come on!’”

The L.A. transplant admitted that he later turned to Gaga and said, “I know you’re engaged, but if anything should ever change, I promise you, I can take you on the best date that you’ve ever been on to a place no one would ever take you.”

So, where exactly would he take her? Well … “The McDonald’s on Riverside is fantastic,” he said. “Their chicken nuggets are out of this world. We’d have a great time.”

Fortunately for Sasso, the Grammy winner is back on the market — although he may not be. He sparked a connection with his Circle costar Miranda Bissonnette but has stayed mum about the current status of their relationship.