Warning: This story contains spoilers from the final episodes of The Circle.

Coming full circle. Season 1 of The Circle came to a dramatic end on Wednesday, January 15, when the final four episodes hit Netflix.

First, the finalists had to be revealed — which meant there was a lot of blocking to do. Bill was the first one blocked immediately after receiving the least votes. Then the cast found out they had to block another contestant right away. Shubham and Seaburn/Rebecca were the influencers, so they had to make the choice. Ultimately, they sent Adam/Alex packing. Rebecca then had to pretend she was heartbroken after seeing the real Adam/Alex’s video — but not everyone was buying it.

The episode ended with a powerful moment for Sean: She revealed her real self, posting photos on her profile of herself, instead of the girl she was pretending to be. While Shubham was a bit wary about the fact that she had originally been catfishing the group, the rest of the cast accepted her with open arms.

Unfortunately, her high didn’t last long. Joey was given the title of Superinfluencer and had to choose to send someone home — and do it in person. He ultimately went to Sean and she was shocked; however, he let her down very nicely.

In the penultimate episode, the ratings were everything. Whoever was in sixth place was blocked — no discussion necessary. Ultimately, that meant that Ed (and his mom, Tammy) were sent home.

It seemed that the show truly came full circle in the end with the final five. Joey, Sammie, Chris, Shubham and Rebecca were five players who came in at the start of the game, so it made sense that they were there in the end. They all had to rate their castmates one last time and have one last group chat … in person.

It’s safe to say that everyone was floored by Rebecca — who was actually Seaburn, using photos of his girlfriend. However, no one seemed offended. Instead, they appeared to become one big family. So, who won?

It was only fitting that Rebecca came in 5th place. The rest of the rankings were as followed: Chris came in fourth place, Sammie placed third, Shubham was the runner-up and Joey took home the $100,000 prize — and planned on taking Miranda out on a date!

The Circle is streaming on Netflix.