Not what it looks like. The Game and Christa Allen made waves when they kissed in a TikTok video — but apparently, it wasn’t a dating confirmation.

“Christa and I have mutual friends — she attended my 4th of July party and I hopped on her TikTok,” the rapper, 42, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, July 6. “She’s a beautiful woman, but we’re not dating.”

The Grammy nominee made a cameo appearance in a video shared by the 13 Going on 30 star, 30, on Monday, July 4. The TikTok clip begins with Allen looking sad, telling followers: “What’s up, guys? I absolutely can’t take it anymore.” In her caption, she added, “When you just broke up BUT.”

The second part of the video — captioned, “You just broke up 😏” — shows the Revenge alum cuddling up with the “How We Do Artist,” who plants a kiss on her lips before playfully sticking out his tongue.

Though The Game (real name: Jayceon Taylor) said he isn’t dating Allen, he confirmed that he is seeing someone else, though he didn’t specify who it is.

The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress, for her part, wrote in the comments of her post that the “full context” of the video is that the duo are not an item. “I’m a single woman doing single woman things,” she added.

Allen’s clarification didn’t stop her fans from gushing about the possible pairing, however. “THIRTY FLIRTY & THRIVING WHUTT,” wrote one TikTok user in the comments. Another commenter referenced 13 Going on 30, adding, “Jenna rink & THE GAME. i missed a chapter LOL.”

One rom-com fan asked where Mark Ruffalo‘s character, Matty, was, to which Allen replied, “He dipped.” The California native played the younger version of Jennifer Garner‘s character in the 2004 movie, which ended with Jenna and Matty married.

Five years later, Allen appeared as the younger version of Garner, 50, again in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, which also starred Matthew McConaughey, Michael Douglas and Emma Stone. The Grand Hotel alum and the Juno actress have maintained a friendship in the years since, giving each other occasional shout-outs on social media.

When Allen turned 30 last year, Garner posted an Instagram Story about the milestone, writing, “Look who’s 30! The OG Jenna Rink! Happy birthday, @christaallen!”

The Baby Daddy alum, who was a tween when she made 13 Going on 30, said she still remembers how friendly her costar was on the set of the beloved film.

“I remember being stunned when I made the movie at just how kind she was,” Allen told Entertainment Tonight in December 2021. “She’s this incredible movie star, but she’s also just a really real kind person. And people often ask questions about what movie stars are really like. And I often find that they’re as amazing as you think they are. And Jennifer’s certainly one of them.”

