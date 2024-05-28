Famed The Godfather producer Albert S. Ruddy died at age 94.

Deadline confirmed on Tuesday, May 28, that Ruddy, known to friends as “Al,” died on Saturday, May 25, in Los Angeles after “a brief illness.”

Part of Ruddy’s life was showcased in the 2022 Paramount+ series The Offer, in which Miles Teller starred as the Oscar-winning producer. Ruddy famously fought to get the 1972 film The Godfather made at Paramount Pictures.

“It was an honor and a privilege to portray Al in The Offer,” Teller, 37, said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “Al lived a life most could only dream of and all would envy.”

The actor’s wife, Keleigh Teller, also shared a social media tribute to the late Ruddy on Tuesday.

“We lost one of the greats this past weekend, RIP Albert S. Ruddy,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos, featuring Miles, 37, next to Ruddy. “Miles had the pleasure of living in his shoes for months, portraying a living icon in Al in ‘THE OFFER’ whose magic and joie de vivre for life was unmatched.”

She added: “It was a Joy during that filming. A once in a lifetime man to this industry💫 🎞️🎥. He lit up speaking of @wandamcdaniel his incredible wife we love you, and his daughter @ruddybuddy who keeps this legacy going. our hearts are with you💌🕊️🙏.”

The Offer director Dexter Fletcher called Ruddy “truly one of the great Hollywood mavericks” in his own statement reacting to the producer’s death.

“One of the last Mohicans who created great movies which still influence and inspire to this day. From humble beginnings to the highest of Hollywood accolades,” Fletcher, 58, told Deadline. “His was an incredible journey. Achieved through the sheer power of his determination, strong will, irrepressible energy and charm and a rarely matched love for the art of film.”

Ruddy famously cocreated the CBS sitcom Hogan’s Heroes before making his foray into film producing. He worked closely with director Francis Ford Coppola to adapt Mario Puzo’s novel The Godfather for the big screen and won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 1973 Oscars for his involvement in the film. Years later, Ruddy won his second Academy Award in the same category for the 2005 movie Million Dollar Baby starring Hilary Swank.

The Godfather star Al Pacino remembered Ruddy in a statement on Tuesday as well.

“Al Ruddy was absolutely beautiful to me the whole time on The Godfather; even when they didn’t want me, he wanted me,” he told Deadline. “He gave me the gift of encouragement when I needed it most and I’ll never forget it.”