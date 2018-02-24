Three’s officially becoming four! The Good Wife star Josh Charles and wife Sophie Flack are expecting their second child together.

Flack, 34, took to Instagram on Friday, February 23, to reveal the exciting news. “Oh, by the way…,” she captioned a photo of her bare baby bump while wearing a black t-shirt that read “I Woke Up Like This.”

Friends of the couple offered their congratulations in the comments. Actor Bobby Cannavale wrote, “WHAAAAA?!!!! @Sophsf Love you guys!”

The pair, who tied the knot in September 2013, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in December 2014. Although the former ballet dancer and the Sports Night alum, 46, lead private lives, she has shared several photos of her husband via Instagram alongside funny captions like “DILF” and “Ready for fatherhood.”

Flack has also taken to the social sharing platform to post photos of the couple’s 2-year-old son at school, playing with the family’s dog, Zeus, and spending quality time with his doting parents.

The Dead Poets Society star opened up about his family life to The New York Times in April 2017 revealing how his brood relaxes on Sundays. “It’s about 7:30 a.m. I wake up and cook breakfast. I make waffles or pancakes, or I’ve made slow-cook oatmeal the night before,” he said. “It’s a nice way to wake up. The house smells like cinnamon.”

After a satisfying breakfast to start his day, Charles takes his tyke to his swimming lessons. “He’s learning to feel comfortable in the water, blowing bubbles, ducking his head under, sort of diving into your arms. It’s a really nice experience,” the Emmy nominee gushed. “Getting him in and out of the trunks is probably the hardest part.”

