



More to the story. Episode 1 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast dives into the late star’s mental health before her untimely death.

Hosted by Us Weekly correspondent Jackie Miranne, the first installment reveals Monroe, who was found dead at the age of 36 in August 1962, had a questionable relationship with her therapist, often crossing lines of doctor-patient privileges.

The Marilyn Diaries author and entertainment journalist Charles Casillo recalls the actress’ depression after her love life fell apart at the same time that she was fired by 20th Century Fox while filming Something’s Got to Give.

“She’s fired from her film. The press is saying her career is over. Bobby Kennedy is seeing her less and less,” Casillo says. “She felt very, very, very alone.”

Episode 1 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast also explores troubling aspects of her autopsy and death certificate. While Monroe’s cause of death was ruled a “probable suicide” by the coroner, many believe it was murder.

Private investigator Becky Altringer, for her part, believes Monroe’s death was a “cover-up,” pointing out that the evidence doesn’t add up.

Seasoned forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht also weighs in, noting that Monroe’s cause of death should have been listed as “undetermined” over “probable” if they weren’t sure.

“Over the next 11 episodes, we will pick apart the mystery of just how she came to die,” Miranne declares at the end of episode 1. “And finally, we will reveal who killed Marilyn Monroe.”

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe,” from the creators of “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie,” drops a new episode every Monday. Download and stream everywhere podcasts are available.

