‘The O.C.’ Alum Chris Carmack Marries Girlfriend Erin Slaver

Luke Ward is officially hitched! The O.C. alum Chris Carmack married his longtime girlfriend, Erin Slaver, over the weekend.

The actor’s Nashville costar Sam Palladio shared photos of the newlyweds on Sunday, October 21. “2 of my favourite people in the world got married this weekend and it was the most best weekend ever,” he wrote via Instagram. “Love you @realcarmack and @erinslaver.”

Palladio appeared to be a groomsman at the ceremony. The friends took photos by a lake while Carmack at one point pretended to be fishing. Palladio brought his girlfriend, Voice alum and singer Cassadee Pope, as his date.

Us Weekly confirmed Carmack’s engaged to musician Slaver in March 2016. At the time, Slaver showed off her new engagement ring on social media. “Sparkling drinks and fingers,” she gushed.

The couple welcomed a baby girl together in August 2016.

Carmack, 37, is best known for playing Luke on the teen drama The O.C. from 2003 to 2004. He more recently played Will Lexington on Nashville from 2013 to 2018 and landed the role of Dr. Atticus Lincoln for season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast "Watch With Us" below!





