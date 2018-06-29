‘The Office’ Star Hugh Dane’s Cause of Death Revealed

Hugh Dane, who played beloved security guard Hank on The Office, died from pancreatic cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ on Friday, June 29.

The website reported that the actor died at 10:56 p.m. on May 16 at the Los Angeles home he shared with his wife, Gail Brown. The news didn’t break until 10 days later when the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center posted a notice on Facebook. Dane had been involved with the local nonprofit organization.

The TV star’s Office costars Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson were among the many people who paid tribute on social media. “What a terrific guy,” Carell, 55, tweeted at the time. Wilson, 52, wrote, “RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So funny, kind, talented. We will all miss him.”

Dane made small cameos in several other TV shows through the years. He made his small screen debut in two episodes of the drama Hunter in 1990. He also played Nelson and Fred Lomax Jr. on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991 and 1992. In addition, he appeared in Boy Meets World, Martin, Friends, Sister, Sister, The West Wing, Monk and Everybody Hates Chris.

The star’s last role was as a police officer in two episodes of ABC’s now-canceled series The Mayor, which starred Lea Michele, in 2017.

Over on the big screen, Dane lent his talent to Little Fockers in 2010 and Bridesmaids (2011).

A celebration of life was held for the actor in L.A. on June 9.

