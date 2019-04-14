Mr. and Mrs. Gray, come on down! George Gray, the longtime announcer for The Price Is Right, married his fiancée, Brittney Green, on Saturday, April 13, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Gray, 52, and the high school math teacher tied the knot in a romantic ceremony officiated by his brother at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The former Weakest Link host told Us that the newlyweds and their guests headed back to his family home, which is “right down the street” from the resort, to “have a party in the backyard” after the ceremony concluded.

The bash, which was decorated with memorabilia from The Price Is Right, was attended by the game show’s host, Drew Carey, and one of its models James O’Halloran. Gray did not invite former host Bob Barker but did say it “would be amazing” if he attended.

Guests munched on Mexican food and used napkins branded with the Price Is Right logo. Gray noted, “I didn’t want some stuffy catering or sit down meal or anything.”

Gray and Green will head to Paris with Carey, 60, for their honeymoon “We’re really close,” the University of Arizona alum quipped. “[Drew] invited us to go on an African safari in March, but [we couldn’t] … make it happen. So then … he said, ‘Hey, do you have plans for your honeymoon yet?’ And I said, ‘No, we’re trying to figure out what to do.’ He said … ‘I thought maybe a trip to Paris would be nice. So how’d you like that for your honeymoon?'”

The newlyweds met at a bar in 2015 after she attended a taping of The Price Is Right. “They were having cocktails at the same bar [as me],” he recalled of Green and her friends. “I wound up hanging out and drinking and having fun and just chatting with the three of them for hours.”

The pair lost touch for about a year after their first meeting and eventually reconnected and started dating officially in 2016. The Car Science narrator said he “would always joke” that he is “not the marrying type,” but decided to propose during a trip to Thailand in April 2018.

“I had a couple of Thai musicians [play] an acoustic version of Modern English’s ‘I Melt With You,’” he explained. “I think everybody knows that song. … I had them play that … for us while the sun was setting … and I proposed to her.”

As for why he changed his tune on marriage? “I’m just absolutely crazy in love with her, and it just is very natural,” he gushed. “For me, I never felt the need to get married … and so, that’s why I know it’s right. It’s not something I needed to do — it’s something I really want to do.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

