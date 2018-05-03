In case you missed … Us! Each week at Us Weekly, we talk to some of the hottest celebs and dish about pop culture, reality TV, relationships and a whole lot of drama while getting all the latest news! We compile some of our favorite interviews and highlights into our podcast — In Case You Missed Us. Listen!

This week we caught up with Meredith Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo. The actress, 48, opened up to Us all about her fight for equal pay, the possible end to Grey’s Anatomy and how she balances her busy career with raising three children — Stella, 8, Sienna, 3, and 17-month-old Eli — and finding time for her husband of 10 years, Chris Ivery.

“I have a lot of help,” Pompeo, who is currently partnering with Young Living Essential Oils to launch its new Seedlings line of baby care products, told Us. “I’m very grateful for all the help that I have. And I just do the best I can. It’s not easy, every working mom knows. I think I’m more fortunate than most. I think there’s a lot of moms who are juggling more than one job and don’t have the luxury to be able to pay help. I can’t even say that I struggle.”

However, one thing that is not a struggle is her relationship with her music producer husband, who she wed in November 2007. The actress revealed what the secret is to her long-term relationship.

“Just don’t try to change people,” the actress confessed to Us. “They are who they are, and they were fine when you married them, so don’t expect them to change.”

