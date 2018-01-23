‘The View’ Blasts Megyn Kelly for Jane Fonda Comments

Megyn Kelly has been a hot topic this week — so it’s only natural that her name came up on the Tuesday, January 23, episode of The View.

As previously reported, Kelly, 47, made headlines on Monday for defending her decision to question Jane Fonda about plastic surgery during a September interview — and for bringing up her history of anti-Vietnam War activism.

The women of The View were not impressed with Kelly’s rant.

“Jane should have just said to her ‘And how much work have you had, bitch?’” Joy Behar quipped.

Guest Ann Curry didn’t mince words either. “Journalists are not supposed to be the story,” explained the former Today anchor. “We’re supposed to be humble. We’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories. There are so many stories that we are not covering and to take time with this is not journalism.”

Whoopi Goldberg went on to reference a statement Kelly made about Santa Claus’ ethnicity on Fox News in 2013. “If I can forgive you for telling all of my friends’ black children that Santa’s only white, then you can step back,” Goldberg said. “We all make mistakes. You gotta lighten up babe. Jane made a mistake.” (Fonda has repeatedly apologized through the years for her visit to Hanoi.)

Kelly stated on Monday that Fonda has “discussed her cosmetic surgery pretty much everywhere before coming on our show,” noting the Oscar winner’s previous interviews with Entertainment Tonight, W magazine and other outlets. “Apparently when she came here, however . . . I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off-limits,” the NBC News host quipped.

“This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage,” Kelly continued. “Look at her treatment our of military during the Vietnam War. Most of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane’ thanks to her radio broadcasts, which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our pilots . . . So, the moral indignation is a little much.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!