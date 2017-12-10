Melanie Martinez issued a second statement on Saturday, December 9, addressing allegations that she raped her former friend, Timothy Heller.

In a post shared to her Twitter account, The Voice alum, 22, wrote, “I understand how hard it could be to see my side of the story, considering no one with a heart would want to invalidate anyone speaking up about this topic. I want to thank my fans who took the time to research the timeline, analyze past Instagram photos, and question the story being told, which reveal her false statements.”

“I trusted so many people in my life who took advantage of that trust for their own personal gain,” Martinez continued. “Please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure and I would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent.”

As previously reported, Martinez — who competed on Adam Levine’s team in season 3 of the NBC singing competition in 2012 — was accused of sexual assault by Heller in a lengthy note shared on Heller’s Twitter on Monday, December 4.

When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn’t going to make the abuser. But I think it’s important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez pic.twitter.com/4PQ5oNI2s9 — Timothy Heller (@timethyheller) December 4, 2017

Heller alleged that Martinez “bartered” with her to have sex before Martinez performed oral sex on her. Heller also wrote, “The thought of accepting that my best friend raped me seems insane. Even typing that doesn’t feel real to me. … It’s hard to say someone you loved raped you. Someone you STILL love. … I can honestly say she let me down completely.”

Heller’s claims prompted Martinez to deny the allegations on December 5, writing on Twitter, “I am horrified and saddened by the statements and story told tonight by Timothy Heller … She never said no to what we chose to do together. And although we parted ways, I am sending her love and light always.”

