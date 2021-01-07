Making progress! The Wanted‘s Tom Parker shared an update with fans about his health after revealing in October 2020 that he had an inoperable brain tumor.

After undergoing treatment for his grade four glioblastoma, the British singer, 32, confirmed via Instagram that doctors noticed a major change.

“SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION,” he captioned the Thursday, January 7, post. “These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again. I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumor and I am responding well to treatment.”

Parker continued, “Every day I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!”

The “Glad You Came” singer extended a thank you to “our wonderful [National Health Service],” as well as his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, “who has literally been my rock.” Of his children, Aurelia, 19-months, and Bodhi, 3-months, he wrote, “I fight for you every second of every day.”

Parker opened up about his diagnosis in a 2020 interview with OK! Magazine. He said doctors described the tumor as a “worst-case scenario,” noting that his diagnosis was terminal.

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F–king hell!’ I was in shock,” he recalled at the time. “It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

He first revealed his condition to fans on Instagram.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he captioned the post. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

The boybander continued, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Parker and Hardwick, 30, wed in July 2018, according to Metro UK. They welcomed their daughter — almost a year later in June 2019 and their son in October 2020.