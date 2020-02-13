These Adoptable Pups Are Looking for a Valentine

Puppy love! Five adorable puppies from Best Friends Animal Society New York stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to try to find a Valentine. While some of the dogs are looking for a more energetic, sporty partner, others were hoping to find a quieter home. The adorable hounds showed off their best wrestling moves, puppy dog eyes and their love for belly rubs. Whether you’re looking for a big or small dog, young or old, there is a four-legged friend for you.

Watch the video above to see the dogs in action, and for more info on how to adopt these pups and many more, click here.

Help Best Friends Animal Society at their Valentine’s Adoption Event on Saturday, February 15, where they are offering $14 pet adoption for any dogs and cats that are 6 months and older.