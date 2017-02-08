They'll pass. New England Patriots players Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty refuse to visit President Donald Trump at the White House following their Super Bowl LI win.

Bennett, 29, opened up about his decision after his team beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, February 5. "I'm not going to go," he told the Dallas Morning News. "It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter."

Patriots owner Bob Kraft and Bennett's teammate Tom Brady, meanwhile, are pals with Trump, 70. "I'm not really worried about that. I'm not worried about it at all," Bennett told the publication. "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are." (Brady previously skipped a visit with Barack Obama after winning a Super Bowl because of a scheduling conflict.)

The tight end isn't the only Patriot that will be sitting on the sidelines. Defensive back McCourty is also skipping the Oval Office tour.

"Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't," he wrote in a text message to Time magazine on Monday. "I can't imagine a way I go there."

As previously reported, POTUS watched part of the Super Bowl with his wife, first lady Melania Trump, at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. The couple appeared bored and left around 8:57 p.m. before the Patriots won 34–28 in overtime.

"What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners," Trump later tweeted. "Wow!"

