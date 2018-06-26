He pays the haters no mind! Lonnie Chavis, the actor who plays young Randall on NBC hit This Is Us, says he can endure the criticism about the gap between his front teeth. He’s more worried about others who are facing bullying.

The 10-year-old actor addressed “all the trolls that have been trolling in my comments, talking about my gap, trolling period” in an Instagram video posted Monday, June 25.

“I could get my gap fixed,” Chavis said in the clip. “Braces can fix this, but like, can you fix your heart, though? There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y’all hating and trolling and doing just crazy stuff. I mean, It’s stupid. Is it fun? No. It hurts people. People kill themselves, and you’re the one who’s making them doing it. Fix your heart, though. For real. I’m happy that I can handle this. I can handle this. I’m not tripping. But there are kids out here. If y’all kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be. Do what you want to do. Do you. Be you. Believe in yourself.”

In the caption to the Instagram post, the 2018 BET Awards nominee also told followers he’ll have the option of getting braces when all of his baby teeth fall out. And until then, he’s going to “keep on smiling.”

As for those who also get bullied? “YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL, YOU ARE AWESOME, and YOU MATTER!” he added.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!