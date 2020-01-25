The big three! Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Sullivan, are expecting their first child together.

The This Is Us actor, 39, revealed that he is going to be a father and also announced the gender of their baby via Instagram on Friday, January 24.

“WE’RE HAVING OUR FIRST BABY! And we just found out the sex. Swipe through for the gender reveal,” Chris wrote on the social media platform.

The California native posted a photo of the baby’s sonogram on Friday followed by a series of images shaped like a penis … to reveal that the couple is expecting a baby boy! The photos included a banana, the leaning tower of Pisa, a rock formation, a cloud and more to make the announcement a hilarious one.

“It’s TRUE!!! You heard it from @sullivangrams we are having a BOY!! So excited!” Rachel wrote on the same sonogram photo on Friday.

The BrightShift founder added: “Nursery is in the works, names are being workshopped, doulas are being interviewed, naps are my go-to self care bc I’m just so 💤, so much to do and yet so much not to do, just enjoying the moment…life is good! #gratitude #pregnancy #naptime #love.”

The Adopt a Highway actor has a big TV family on This Is Us and they are already so happy to be expanding the squad.

“Ahhhh so excited!!! 🎉🙌🏻🕺🏻🎉Congrats!!!” Parker Bates, who plays young Kevin on the series, commented on the announcement. Niles Fitch, who plays teenage Randall, also shared his excitement at the news, writing “CONGRATS!”

Eris Baker, who stars as Tess Pearson on the NBC drama, added, “Congratulations!!!! This is sooooo exciting,” in the comments. Her TV mom, Susan Kelechi Watson, simply wrote a series of four blue hearts on the initial post.

Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on This Is Us, previously told Us Weekly exclusively that the cast has a “bananas” text chain — and perhaps it’ll become a parenting hotline as well.

“Sometimes we see something funny, and we throw it up on there [and] like say, ‘Hey, this is your cousin.’ Like something stupid,” she told Us in May 2018. “We just like to have fun and keep in touch.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.