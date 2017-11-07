Channing Tatum wanted to get personal with Jenna Dewan early in their relationship. The Magic Mike star, 37, revealed that he was quick to tell the Witches of East End actress, 36, about his past profession as a stripper.

“I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, November 7. “I don’t know. I’m not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know just like everybody.”

However, Dewan wasn’t particularly inquisitive about his unique past during the original conversation. “Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do,” the actor explained. “Guys want to know everything about it, like, ‘What? How much? When? Were you naked?’”

It seems Tatum’s ability to strip down was a key factor in the Step Up costars ultimately getting together. Dewan recalled to Ellen DeGeneres in April that while the duo were filming the drama in 2006, she told her now-husband that although she knew he wanted to play the field, she wanted a serious relationship. Three days later, after a night out with the film’s dancers, he came knocking on her hotel room. “He said he had the chance to be free and he couldn’t stop thinking about me,” she recalled of Tatum. “He’s in a sombrero, underwear and Ugg boots and said, ‘Let’s do this.’”

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and share 4-year-old daughter Everly. While the Step Up set is where the couple met and fell in love, the film doesn’t hold quite as much meaning to their little one. “We showed her Step Up for the first time. We were like, ‘This is going to be really cool. It’s got dancing, she’s going to love it,’” the 21 Jump Street actor recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live in July. “Within 10 seconds she was like, ‘Can I watch a real movie? I dunno, like a good one?’”

