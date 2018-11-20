Rose ceremonies are a thing of the past for Tia Booth, who just confirmed she is dating businessman Cory Cooper.

The Bachelor alum, 27, shared an adorable photo with her new beau via Instagram on Monday, November 19, tagged him as her “mans.”

A source confirmed to Us earlier this month that Booth and the Cooper Steel vice president are dating. She made the relationship Instagram official hours before ABC dropped the first trailer for her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season, in which the NFL free agent gets emotional about his virginity and dating history.

The Arkansas native and the Legacy Foundation founder, 26, briefly dated before he appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. After Kufrin and Underwood’s hometown date, Booth revealed that she still had feelings for him. After Kufrin, 28, sent him home, he and Booth reunited on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, only to call it quits after giving their romance another chance.

“I don’t think he was forcing it. I think we both really wanted to make this work,” Booth exclusively told Us Weekly in August, following the breakup. “Turns out he wasn’t [ready for the relationship], but it’s OK. It all worked out how it was supposed to.”

She added at the time: “I’ll always love him. I think he’ll always love me, just in a friendly way.”

After Underwood was announced as Bachelor in September, Booth tweeted that she “will not” be a contestant on his season, but wishes him an experience “full of protein powder, puppies and naps.”

