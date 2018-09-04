Don’t count on it. Tia Booth spoke out about ex Colton Underwood being named The Bachelor on season 23 of the show, hours after the news was announced.

“Congratulations @Colt3FIVE,” Booth, 27, tweeted on Tuesday, September 4. “I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor.”

After fans began to inquire about whether she’d vie for his heart once again, the physical therapist added: “And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.”

Hours before it was revealed that the 26-year-old former NFL player would be the leading man on season 23 of the reality dating show, his public breakup with Booth was aired on Bachelor in Paradise.

Underwood gave his relationship with Booth another shot after appearing on Becca Kufrin’s season of the Bachelorette where he came in third. The former pair rekindled their romance while in Paradise, but Underwood ultimately ended things, which led to them both departing Mexico during the Monday, September 3, episode.

The Arkansas native opened up to Us Weekly following their split. “I don’t think he was forcing it. I think we both really wanted to make this work. It’s hard when there are people all around you saying, ‘Just give it a shot, just see what could happen,’” she told Us at the Bachelor in Paradise finale taping. “That’s something that I actually talked about with him. I said, ‘If you’re forcing this, if you’re doing this because someone is encouraging you to, I don’t want it. I want it to be truly from you,’ and he reassured me that it was what he wanted, he was ready for it. Turns out he wasn’t, but it’s OK. It all worked out how it was supposed to.”

The Indiana native, for his part, is ready to find everlasting love. “Time to find a wife,” he captioned a picture of himself on Tuesday morning after he was announced the new Bachelor.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!