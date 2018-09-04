Paradise lost. Tia Booth and Colton Underwood both reflected on their relationship as Bachelor in Paradise viewers witnessed their breakup on TV.

“Never ever regret following your heart,” Booth, 27, wrote on Instagram on Monday, September 3, captioning a shot of herself with Underwood, 26. “Things may not always work out as you planned, but they always work out as they should. Thankful that this chapter of our lives has ended so new chapters can begin. I truly wish you the best, C.”

The physical therapist added the hashtags “#peaceoutparadise #hotdogsforever #thankseleven,” referencing the show and their mutual love for hot dogs and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, Underwood posted an Instagram photo of the two of them from their time on the ABC reality hit. “Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise,” he wrote. “Don’t settle for anything less than the world, because that’s what you deserve. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner.”

As viewers saw in the September 3 episode, Underwood — who previously vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette — realized he was trying too hard to make his relationship with Booth work. Both he and Booth then decided to leave Paradise.

The couple had also dated before Kufrin and Underwood’s season of The Bachelorette — during which Booth, a close friend of Kufrin’s, revealed she still had feelings for the NFL alum.

On Tuesday, September 4, Underwood was announced as the star of The Bachelor’s 23rd season. “I’m very excited,” he said on Good Morning America. “Third time is the charm. That’s what they say, right? That’s what I’m hoping for.”

During his appearance on GMA, Underwood also addressed his and Booth’s current status. “We are finally on the same page, for the first time in our relationship, and we are just good friends.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 airs on ABC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC in January.

