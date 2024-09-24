Tia Mowry is setting the record straight on her recent comments regarding her status with twin sister Tamera Mowry.

Over the weekend, Tia, 46, made headlines for stating in a trailer for her We TV docuseries, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, that she wished she and Tamera, 46, “were still close.”

“[I wish] I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” she said in the teaser for the show, which will follow Tia embarking on a new chapter in her life following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, who she shares son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

Tia tells Us Weekly that her remark referred to the physical distance between her and her sister, and how that has affected their bond over time.

“You could hear it from me, and this is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them. We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives,” she exclusively told Us while chatting about her new show on Tuesday, September 24. “That is what that was all about.”

Tia told Us that while she and some of her relatives — including brother Tahj Mowry and father Timothy Mowry — live in Los Angeles, Tamera lives in Napa with her husband, Adam Housley, and kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9. The twins’ other brother, Tavior Mowry, lives apart in Tennessee.

“In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case,” she stated. “It’s called life.”

“I love my sister very much. She loves me very much,” Tia added. “We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

As for how she and Tamera felt about Tia’s comments garnering online attention, Tia told Us it was “not surprising.” She explained: “When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context and it is what it is. The only thing that I can do is control my behaviors and be the best person that I could possibly be, and that’s what both of us are. We are incredible, inspiring examples, and we have been that all our lives. So, why change that now?”

Tia is excited to bring viewers along as she embraces “the unknown” in her latest chapter in her life and on her new show. “There’s beauty in solitude. There’s beauty in change. There’s beauty in understanding oneself — understanding your traumas, understanding your triggers. What role do I play in these transitions? What role have I played in my pain and suffering?” she said, adding, “That has been something that has been in the forefront of my healing and my journey.”

Tia Mowry: My Next Act premieres on We TV Friday, October 4.

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton