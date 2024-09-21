A new trailer for Tia Mowry’s WeTV docuseries Tia Mowry: My Next Act seemingly confirmed a falling-out with her twin sister, Tamara Mowry-Housley.

“I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer,” Tia, 46, said in a trailer shared via social media. “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.”

She continued, “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now.”

Tia did not further explain what led to the separation between the siblings. Tamara, meanwhile, has not addressed the situation at all.

Two years earlier, Tia confirmed her divorce from then-husband Cory Hardrict. The pair finalized their divorce in April 2022 and have since been committed to amicably coparenting son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

Amid Tia’s new chapter, Tamara told Us Weekly how she was supporting her sister.

“She’s handling everything with grace. That is what is inspiring,” Tamera exclusively told Us in December 2022. “You have your ups [and] you have your downs — but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better.”

She added, “Things are not always gonna go as planned or we’re gonna have some plot twists. You [have to] learn from it, grow from it and do it with love. I feel like that is what she’s doing.”

It is not publicly known when the sisters’ bond took a turn, though Tia celebrated their joint birthday earlier this year.

“It’s Cancer season!! ✨ I want to take this moment to cherish my sister and wish an early happy birthday to Tamera,” Tia gushed via Instagram in July. “Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing. Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life.”

Tia continued, “From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you. Here’s to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we’ve experienced and built together.”

This period is also a new chapter for Tia, who’s relearning and reprioritizing herself outside of being married.

“It’s all about thinking about everything from not just your perspective, but the kids’ perspective as well,” Tia told Us in November 2023. “I feel like that’s where kids definitely become a priority and focus on their peace, their joy, their happiness and what makes them feel at ease and feel comfortable and love. I’m really leaning on love and compassion.”