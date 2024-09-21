Twins Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley have gone through their respective acting careers side-by-side.

The siblings rose to fame playing separated-at-birth twins on Sister, Sister from 1994 to 1994. Tia and Tamera have since costarred in Disney Channel’s Seventeen Again (alongside their brother Tahj Mowry) and Twitches franchise; a Lifetime movie titled Double Wedding; as well as their eponymous Style Network reality TV show.

Perhaps one of their most memorable scenes together occurred in Twitches, when they chanted “go twitches, go twitches” in unison.

“Tia and I made that up. That was an improv,” Tamera recalled during a November 2022 appearance on Today. “We were so shocked and surprised with happiness that [it was] what stuck. My sister and I looked at each other, we did the lame [hand signal] and also the ‘go twitches, go twitches.’ We’d pause for a little bit [and go] ‘It’s your birthday.’ We made that up on the fly.”

Related: ‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Never knew how much we’d miss ya! Sister, Sister brought double the sisters and double the fun beginning with its debut episode in 1994. The ‘90s sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1994 to 1999, introduced fans to real-life twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry (who played Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell) and viewers have […]

Tia and Tamera were also maids of honor in one another’s respective weddings to Cory Hardrict and Adam Housley. However, sometime after Tia and Hardrict divorced in 2022, the sisters’ bond fractured.

“I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now,” Tia confessed in a September 2024 trailer for her My Next Act docuseries.

Keep scrolling to revisit everything Tia and Tamera have said about their relationship through the years:

Auntie Vibes

Tia and ex-husband Hardrict share son Cree and daughter Cairo, while Tamara and Housley are parents to son Aden and daughter Ariah. The actresses have loved being aunts to their nieces and nephews.

“Seeing my sister as a mom is amazing. She is so inspiring because she is juggling being a mom, being an actress and being a businesswoman at the same time,” Tamara exclusively told Us Weekly in 2011. “She’s doing an amazing job — and she’s beautiful!”

The next year, Tamara gave birth to Aden and it was Tia’s turn to gloat.

“I am so thrilled and happy to be an auntie,” Tia told Us in 2012. “I now know the love that my sister has for [my son] Cree, it is overflowing. I’ve kissed her new bundle of joy at least 100 times! I couldn’t be happier for her.”

What ‘Sister, Sister’ Meant

In September 2020, Tamera reflected on the origins of Sister, Sister.

“It all began here with my sissy! What a blessing to have inspired many at such a young age. Representation matters,” Tamara wrote via Instagram. “I’m so grateful and I am so excited for our generation to relive one of my fav jobs in history! And I’m ecstatic for the newer generation to discover this show, now on @netflix. I never thought in a million years #SisterSister would become an American classic. Thanks for supporting us throughout the years. I’m forever grateful.”

Related: Tamera Mowry's Quotes About Twin Sister Tia Mowry's Split From Cory Hardrict Showing her support. Tamera Mowry has publicly stood by twin sister Tia Mowry‘s side amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict. In October 2022, Tia announced her split from Hardrict following more than a decade of marriage. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory […]

Having Tia’s Back Post-Divorce

Tia filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022, and Tamara has been vocal about being there for her sibling. (The exes’ divorce was finalized the following April.)

“I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back,” Tamara said on Today that month. “I love her dearly. She is strong but I know right now, she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. As a sister, I’m just going to respect that.”

Two months later, Tamara told Us that she was inspired to see Tia “handling everything with grace.”

“You have your ups [and] you have your downs — but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better,” the former Real cohost exclusively said. “Things are not always gonna go as planned or we’re gonna have some plot twists. You [have to] learn from it, grow from it and do it with love. I feel like that is what she’s doing.”

Birthday Memories

“I want to take this moment to cherish my sister and wish an early happy birthday to Tamera,” Tia wrote via Instagram in July 2024. “Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing. Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life.”

She added, “From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you. Here’s to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we’ve experienced and built together. We’re turning 46! How did we get here??”

No Longer ‘Close’

In a September 2024 trailer for Tia’s My Next Act, she opened up about life as a single mother.

“I’ve always wanted the family dynamic of having a mom and a dad in one household. When you’re dropping your kids off, you actually visually see how that is no longer,” she said. “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.”

Tia added, “It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that’s just not where we are right now.”

Tia did not reveal when or why the estrangement began, while Tamara has not publicly addressed the supposed falling-out.