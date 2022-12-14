Proud of her sister! Tamera Mowry opened up about how Tia Mowry is adjusting following her split from Cory Hardrict.

“She’s handling everything with grace. That is what is inspiring,” Tamera, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting Prime Video’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. “You have your ups [and] you have your downs — but she’s allowing her experience to change her. I feel [like she has changed] for the better.”

The Hallmark star praised her twin, also 44, for the way she has been handling the breakup, adding, “Things are not always gonna go as planned or we’re gonna have some plot twists. You [have to] learn from it, grow from it and do it with love. I feel like that is what she’s doing.”

Earlier this year, Tia announced the end of her marriage to Hardrict, 43, after over a decade. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the actress, who shares kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, with the Chicago native, captioned an Instagram photo in October. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

She continued: “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

One month later, Tia described how she and the All American: Homecoming actor were adjusting to coparenting their kids. “I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day,” she exclusively shared with Us in November. “He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever.”

Meanwhile, Tamera publicly stood by her sister’s decision. “I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time. You are glowing,’” the former child star, who is married to Adam Housley, told Entertainment Tonight that same month. “[I said], ‘You look different, but in a very positive way!’ I know it’s because she is living her authentic, true self. And I think that is what everyone should do. And it’s not easy! That’s the thing, it’s scary.”

After showing her support for Tia, the Emmy winner is shifting her focus to her professional life. Tamera appeared as a host on Prime Video’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge — which follows nine teams of pastry chefs and self-taught cake artists as they attempt to create masterpieces for a $50,000 prize.

Following each episode, viewers will have the chance to bake their own version of the recipes from Amazon’s Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge store. Ingredients will also be available for customers to purchase on Amazon Fresh.

“I’ve worked in the entertainment business for over 30 years. Oh, my gosh. So I am right now focusing on passion projects. Anything that I do, it has to be something that I genuinely, absolutely am in love with. And this definitely was a no-brainer,” she gushed to Us about the upcoming competition series. “I love to bake. I love Dr. Seuss and I love to eat. So it was so much fun.”

According to Tamera, the best part of filming the series was being inspired by the creativity from each contestant. “I felt like all of my senses were just on overload of pleasure,” she continued. “It was awesome. And then to be able to taste all the yumminess. But also, I studied psychology. I love people. I was a talk show host for seven years. I love meeting new people — particularly bakers. I feel like bakers always have these amazing backstories of why they started and they’re just so much fun.”

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is available to stream on Prime Video now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi